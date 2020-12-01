Mount Zion chiropractic nominated to State Board of Health

MOUNT ZION — Christopher Woodrow has been appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to serve on the State Board of Health.
Woodrow is a is a chiropractor at Mount Zion Chiropractic, which he has owned since 1990.
He was Central Illinois president of the Illinois Chiropractic Association and has been involved with the Illinois Chiropractic Society, American Chiropractic Association and the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture.
He is a graduate of the Iowa State University and Palmer College of Chiropractic.
The state Senate has to approve the appointment.
PHOTOS: Christmas in Decatur's Central Park through the years 🎅
1931
1931: The autos were of the newest models and parking places were hard to find for the annual Christmas treat party for Decatur children in Central Park. More than 4,000 children met at the park to get the treats from Mr. Van Praag who played the role of Santa Claus for years before his death in 1934. Van Praag was a native of Holland.
H&R file photo
Children waited with parents in a line before telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas on Thursday at the Santa House in Central Park.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Jody Travis holds onto her two-year-old son, Crosby Travis, while waiting to see Santa on Thursday at the Santa House in Central Park.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Snow covers Decatur and surrounding areas Thursday November 15, 2018.
Santa is here
1950: Santa's house and visitors in Central Park.
H&R file photo
MEMORY LANE
Families line up outside Santa's House in Central Park in November 1950.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
1987: Santa Claus, at home in his temporary residence in Central Park, did a brisk business Wednesday taking last minutes orders. A steady stream of wide-eyed, hopeful children kept the old fellow busy while their parents gave him (and downtown merchants) a helping hand.
H&R file photo
When the little red house pops up in Central Park, you know that the Christmas season is here. It’s a decades-old tradition that’s free for everyone, and parents can bring their own cameras, too.
When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 24; see for hours and dates here Where: Central Park
Cost: Free
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Santa House is assembled at Central Park Thursday November 2, 2017.
"I want everything"
1976: Toy Black, 8, visited Santa Claus Sunday in his downtown Decatur Central Park holiday abode. Toy, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Black, 1760 E. clay St., was born three days before Christmas. Thus, her name. She was quite frank with Santa when asked what she wants for Christmas. "Santa, I want everything," Toy said.
H&R file photo
Santa checks in
1983: Santa Claus waves to all the children eh's been checking on throughout the past year as he arrived in Decatur Saturday for the city's annual Christmas Parade. Santa will be keeping regular hours at his house in Central Park from now until Christmas. Rainy weather did not keep thousands of people from lining the downtown streets and over 600 runners from elading the parade in the annual Turkey Trot.
H&R file photo
World War I
1917: Santa Claus was at Central Park on Christmas Eve to pray for peace during World War I.
H&R file photo
Arriving in style
1949: The helicopter which brought Santa Claus to Decatur this morning, hovers above the crowd in front of the Christmas village in Central park. The machine turned slowly a few feet above the street for all to see Santa waving jovially to his fans.
H&R file photo
Santa and Mrs. Claus
1984: Santa and Mrs. Claus (Al and Pat Jain of Decatur) were in fine form as they rode float toward Central Park to greet youngsters.
H&R file photo
Hold your hats
1976: Santa had to hold onto his hat as he jumped out of the helicopter Friday afternoon at Brettwood Village shopping center. To celebrate his arrival, children received free sleigh rides, which continue through today. Besides being available for consultation at Brettwood Village, Santa is also at Northgate Mall, Fairview Plaza and his Central Park house.
H&R file photo
Visiting Santa
1976: Beth Henderson, 8, of 596 Shoreline Dr., was one of thousands of children who visited Santa this season at the Central Park house.
H&R file photo
