Mount Zion chiropractic nominated to State Board of Health

MOUNT ZION — Christopher Woodrow has been appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to serve on the State Board of Health.

Woodrow is a is a chiropractor at Mount Zion Chiropractic, which he has owned since 1990.

He was Central Illinois president of the Illinois Chiropractic Association and has been involved with the Illinois Chiropractic Society, American Chiropractic Association and the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture.

He is a graduate of the Iowa State University and Palmer College of Chiropractic.

The state Senate has to approve the appointment.

