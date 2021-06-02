Mount Zion Community Ice Cream Social tickets available

 Skip to main content
Mount Zion Community Ice Cream Social

Mount Zion Community Ice Cream Social
MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Community Ice Cream Social will be a drive-through event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 W. Main St., Mount Zion.

Tickets cost $10 per meal for pulled pork sandwiches, Texas baked beans, cheesy potatoes and ice cream and will benefit families facing catastrophic medical costs.

To buy tickets, call one of the participating churches: Antioch Christian Church (217) 864-3444, Our Lady of Holy Spirit Catholic Church (217) 864-3467, Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church (217) 864-2528 and Mount Zion United Methodist Church (217) 864-4813.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and organizers wanted to make sure the event was possible this year. The change to a drive-through event was planned to ensure that the event could go on no matter what the state's mitigation guidelines were.

