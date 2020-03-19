2nd person tests positive for coronavirus in Woodford County

PEORIA -- A second coronavirus case in Woodford County and the first case in LaSalle County are among 29 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Along with the first case there, plus three in Peoria County, there now are five in the Tri-County Area.

The age and gender of Woodford County's new patient was not available, nor was any information about whether the case was related to the first case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Woodford county, and man in his 70s.

Meantime, the LaSalle County Health Department said in a statement, "A LaSalle County resident has tested positive at the IDPH laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The case is a female in her teens without a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19. The individual is recovering at home in isolation."

The state's new cases include those in five additional counties: Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington, and Williamson counties. The state is now reporting 422 cases in 22 counties in Illinois.