Neurologic function and COVID-19

There have been reports about patients who have experienced COVID-19 and who also had some neurological signs and symptoms, such as change of taste and smell and confusion. The challenge is that there is a lot we do not know about COVID-19, including if these issues are a direct effect of the virus actually getting into the nervous system and damaging the brain, or whether it’s an indirect effect as a consequence of the respiratory failure or compromise of other organs of the body. It is important to remember that COVID-19 is not the only virus that causes these symptoms of reduced smell. Influenza is well known to affect taste and smell, too, and there are other respiratory viruses that can cause similar kinds of troubles. COVID-19, however, seems to cause this at a higher frequency. But again, the challenge is whether the virus is actually directly affecting the nerves that have to do with taste and smell, or if it is the respiratory epithelium that is injured, that interacts with the nerve in the back of the nose.