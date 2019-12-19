New class creations spur group fitness growth at Decatur Indoor Sports Center

DECATUR — Sabrina Barnett began participating in group fitness classes at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center two years ago, intent on living a healthier lifestyle and developing body tone.
“I love to meet new friends and it also motivates me to get my butt out of bed and to come here and work out,” said Barnett, 32, who participates in several group fitness classes at the Decatur Park District's fitness facility throughout the week, including the Spin, Kick n' Core and Cardio Blast. “Also I love the high at the end, you know, you feel so good after the workout.”
Barnett is part of a growing number of people taking part in group fitness classes at the DISC, where the number of participants grew 76% percent from September to November. Behind the growth is Tracy Hewitt, the fitness supervisor who launched a new schedule in October that features classes she created and is teaching.
“Group fitness is truly incredible,” said Hewitt. “The fact that you can get the benefit from everybody around you, feeding off of each other's energy, making new friends, finding an accountability buddy, you know, you're counting on each other to show up and be there with you in class.”
The schedule adds six new classes alongside additional time slots and days for those already offered.
Among the new offerings is Tabata Bootcamp, high-intensity interval training. Participants perform a specific exercise at a high intensity for 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, then switch to another and repeat the process for eight rounds.
Another class created by Hewitt is called Rock n' Rock, featuring rock climbing, rowing machines and floor exercises.
Group fitness class participants totaled 515 in September. Once the new schedule launched, participants climbed to 750 in October and 911 in November, said Melissa Rinchiuso, membership coordinator at the DISC.
“We do have people showing up for multiple classes,” she said. “However, we also see some people that weren't taking classes that have been involved.”
The increase in fitness class participants also contributed to a 4% increase in overall DISC memberships, Rinchiuso said.
First-timers can try any of Hewitt's classes once for free to see if group fitness is for them. After that, anyone can drop in for a session for $8, besides Forever Fit and Chair Yoga at $3 each session. Members can participate in classes for free.
The most popular is her 8 a.m. Forever Fit, a class for ages 55 and older that runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and has around 20 to 25 show up for each session. The oldest participant is 88 years old "and she rocks it out with the best of them," said Hewitt.
“The coolest thing about being in fitness is getting to see the rewards in people," she said. "Hearing people say 'I can bend over now, I can squat, I can play with my grandkids,' wearing a pant size smaller. It's the personal victories."
