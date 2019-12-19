New class creations spur group fitness growth at Decatur Indoor Sports Center

DECATUR — Sabrina Barnett began participating in group fitness classes at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center two years ago, intent on living a healthier lifestyle and developing body tone.

“I love to meet new friends and it also motivates me to get my butt out of bed and to come here and work out,” said Barnett, 32, who participates in several group fitness classes at the Decatur Park District's fitness facility throughout the week, including the Spin, Kick n' Core and Cardio Blast. “Also I love the high at the end, you know, you feel so good after the workout.”

Barnett is part of a growing number of people taking part in group fitness classes at the DISC, where the number of participants grew 76% percent from September to November. Behind the growth is Tracy Hewitt, the fitness supervisor who launched a new schedule in October that features classes she created and is teaching.

“Group fitness is truly incredible,” said Hewitt. “The fact that you can get the benefit from everybody around you, feeding off of each other's energy, making new friends, finding an accountability buddy, you know, you're counting on each other to show up and be there with you in class.”

The schedule adds six new classes alongside additional time slots and days for those already offered.