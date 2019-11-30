New colorectal cancer screening guidelines

The American College of Physicians has produced a guidance statement for colorectal cancer screening for patients who are at an average risk. This statement is based on a critical review of existing national guidelines.

“Patients who are age 50 to 75 who are asymptomatic, and don’t have prior precancerous polyps or a family history of colorectal cancer, are considered average risk,” says Dr. Frank Sinicrope, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist and medical oncologist.

While various groups have offered colorectal screening guidelines, the American College of Physician’s guidance statement is meant to provide health care providers with recommendations based on available data on when and how to appropriately screen average risk adult for colorectal cancer.

“While several screening options are available, it is recommended that doctors discuss options with their patients and consider a variety of factors, such as benefits, risks, frequency, cost and patient preferences. All of these factors are important in making a recommendation to the patient for screening,” says Sinicrope.