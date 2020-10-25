New COVID cases in Macon County logged at 86

DECATUR — New figures released by the Macon County Health Department Sunday evening show
86 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
That brings the county’s total of new cases logged since March to 3,073. Of those, the health department reports that 1,657 have been released from isolation, 1,331 are in home isolation and 33 are hospitalized. Deaths from the disease stand at 52.
The state’s Department of Public Health reported more than 4,000 new confirmed virus cases Sunday throughout the state, with 24 additional deaths. The department also logged a positive test rate of 6.1 percent over the last seven days. Laboratories have performed more than 72,000 tests over the last 24 hours and found 4,062 positive cases.
1a Web local coronavirus 11 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
2 web local coronavirus 61 03.25.20.JPG
Local church and businesses including Mt. Zion Christian Church and HSHS St, Mary's Hospital have encouraging words for the public about the COVID-19 virus.
CLAY JACKSON
Bliefnick_Amy 03.27.20.JPG
President and CEO Amy Bliefnick cheers on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
Cleary_Lucas 03.31.20.JPG
Lucas Cleary signs a birthday card during a social distancing drive-by birthday party for Lulu Sloan on Tuesday at her home in Decatur. Lulu celebrated her 11th birthday. The party also had cookies to-go
CLAY JACKSON
Douglass_Emma 03.31.20.JPG
Emma Douglass, left, and Lola Douglass wave to Lulu during a social distancing drive-by birthday party on Tuesday for Lulu Sloan at her home in Decatur. Lulu celebrated her 11th birthday. The party also had cookies to-go
CLAY JACKSON
Fane_Julie 03.30.20.JPG
Principal Julie Fane waves to cars on Monday during a reverse parade at French Academy in Decatur. A reverse parade is when the teachers decorated the playground fence and made signs to tell students how much they miss them.
www.herald-review.com to see more photos and a video about the event.
CLAY JACKSON
John Burnette 1 03.27.20.JPG
Father John Burnette on Sunday records a video of his sermon at St. Patrick's Church. St. Patricks' Nicholas Blackburn was also there to help with the recording. The sermon will be on the church's website and Facebook page. Normally Father Burnette offers Mass at St. James Church.
CLAY JACKSON
John Burnette 2 03.27.20.JPG
Father John Burnette on Sunday records a video of his sermon at St. Patrick's Church. St. Patricks' Nicholas Blackburn was also there to help with the recording. The sermon will be on the church's website and Facebook page. Normally Father Burnette offers Mass at St. James Church.
CLAY JACKSON
John Burnette 3 03.27.20.JPG
Father John Burnette on Sunday records a video of his sermon at St. Patrick's Church. St. Patricks' Nicholas Blackburn was also there to help with the recording. The sermon will be on the church's website and Facebook page. Normally Father Burnette offers Mass at St. James Church.
CLAY JACKSON
John Burnette 4 03.27.20.JPG
Father John Burnette on Sunday records a video of his sermon at St. Patricks Church. St. Patricks's Nicholas Blackburn was also there to help with the recording. The sermon will be on the churches website and Facebook page. Normally Father Burnette offering Mass at St. James Church
CLAY JACKSON
John Burnette 5 03.27.20.JPG
A note from Bishop Thomas John Paprocki on Sunday at St. Patricks Church about the suspended public Mass.
CLAY JACKSON
John Burnette 6 03.27.20.JPG
Father John Burnette on Sunday records a video of his sermon at St. Patrick's Church. St. Patricks' Nicholas Blackburn was also there to help with the recording. The sermon will be on the church's website and Facebook page. Normally Father Burnette offers Mass at St. James Church.
CLAY JACKSON
John Burnette 7 03.27.20.JPG
Father John Burnette on Sunday records a video of his sermon at St. Patrick's Church. St. Patricks' Nicholas Blackburn was also there to help with the recording. The sermon will be on the church's website and Facebook page. Normally Father Burnette offers Mass at St. James Church.
CLAY JACKSON
Jones_Ali 03.27.20.JPG
Ali Jones waves back on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
Kelly_Sara 03.30.20.JPG
Kindergartner instructor Sara Kelly waves to cars on Monday during a reverse parade at French Academy in Decatur. A reverse parade is when the teachers decorated the playground fence and made signs to tell students how much they miss them.
www.herald-review.com to see more photos and a video about the event.
CLAY JACKSON
Luechtefeld_Bradley 03.27.20.JPG
Bradley Luechtefield waves back on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
Memphis McNeely 03.30.20.JPG
Kindergartner Memphis McNeely waves to teachers on Monday during a reverse parade at French Academy in Decatur. A reverse parade is when the teachers decorated the playground fence and made signs to tell students how much they miss them.
www.herald-review.com to see more photos and a video about the event.
CLAY JACKSON
Morehouse_Sarah 03.27.20.JPG
Sarah Morehouse waves back on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
MRI Visit 9 03.27.20.JPG
Director of Community Living Services Erica Perry, left, and others show off signs on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
MRI Visit 10 03.27.20.JPG
President and CEO Amy Bliefnick signs "Love" on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs letting them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
MRI Visit 11 03.27.20.JPG
Director of Community Living Services Erica Perry, left, and others show off signs on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
Noonan_Matt 03.27.20.JPG
Director of Finance Matt Noonan holds up a sign on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
Perry_Erica 03.27.20.JPG
Director of Community Living Services Erica Perry shows support on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
Raleigh_Ryan 03.27.20.JPG
Director of Day Vocational Services Ryan Raleigh shows off a sign on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them.
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON
Sloan_Lulu 2 03.31.20.JPG
Lulu Sloan waves to cars honking during a social distancing drive-by birthday party on Tuesday for Lulu Sloan at her home in Decatur. Lulu celebrated her 11th birthday.
CLAY JACKSON
Sloan_Lulu 5 03.31.20.JPG
Lulu Sloan celebrated her 11th birthday during a social distancing drive-by birthday party on Tuesday at her home in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON
Tarvarse Peterson 03.30.20.JPG
Fourth-grader Tarvarse Peterson waves to teachers on Monday during a reverse parade at French Academy in Decatur. A reverse parade is when the teachers decorated the playground fence and made signs to tell students how much they miss them.
www.herald-review.com to see more photos and a video about the event.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 1 03.25.20.JPG
Decatur's Robin Coons, 55, waits for a Decatur Public Transit bus on Monday at the Senator Severns Transit Center.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 2 03.25.20.JPG
Robert Heath, left, and Lavonne Cole wait for a Decatur Public Transit bus to Lost Bridge on Monday at the Senator Severns Transit Center.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 3 03.25.20.JPG
Robert Heath waits for a Decatur Public Transit bus to Lost Bridge on Monday at the Senator Severns Transit Center.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 4 03.25.20.JPG
Robert Heath, left, and Lavonne Cole wait for a Decatur Public Transit bus to Lost Bridge on Monday at the Senator Severns Transit Center.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 5 03.25.20.JPG
Senior Pastor Wayne Kent talks with the technical crew in the auditorium on Friday at the First Christian Church in Decatur. The crew was setting up lighting and cameras to have services online this weekend.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 5 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 6 03.25.20.JPG
Technical Director Fred Saurmann, right, Logan Steffeny and works on setting up video equipment in the auditorium on Friday at the First Christian Church in Decatur. The crew was setting up lighting and cameras to have services online this weekend.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 6 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 7 03.25.20.JPG
Senior Pastor Wayne Kent, right, talks with the Technical Director crew Fred Saurmann in the auditorium on Friday at the First Christian Church in Decatur. The crew was setting up lighting and cameras to have services online this weekend.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 7 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 8 03.25.20.JPG
Senior Pastor Wayne Kent walks around in an empty auditorium on Friday at the First Christian Church in Decatur. The crew was setting up lighting and cameras to have services online this weekend.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 8 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 9 03.25.20.JPG
Assistant Technical Director Zach Vernon works upstairs with the technical crew in the auditorium on Friday at the First Christian Church in Decatur. The crew was setting up lighting and cameras to have services online this weekend.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 9 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 10 03.25.20.JPG
Kelcey Collins holds onto her three-year-old daughter, Freya Kuenzel, before they leave on Friday at Kid's Castle Learning Center in Decatur. Collins also has another child, Joshua Rhoades, that will be at Kid's Castle Learning Center because of the schools being closed for several weeks. The family lives in Cerro Gordo.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 10 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 11 03.25.20.JPG
Mary Black, left, and her daughter, Sophie, listen to Connor Black talk about not having school for two weeks at the Enterprise School on Friday at Kid's Castle Learning Center in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 12 03.25.20.JPG
Assistant director Stasia Harris talks about this past week and about questions regarding weather if they will be open on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 12 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 13 03.25.20.JPG
Zoey Koester, 24, talks about this past week on Saturday at Cocomero Frozen Yogurt in Forsyth.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 13 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 14 03.25.20.JPG
Sicily Seitz, 19, originally from Decatur is a freshman at Fordham University in the Bronx, New York. Seitz is now home after classes have been suspended and going online.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 14 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 15 03.25.20.JPG
Rock Springs Nature Center and all outdoor restrooms will be closed through Sunday, March 29. However, the trails at Rock Springs, Fort Daniel, Griswold, and Friends Creek Conservation Areas will remain open.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 15 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 16 03.25.20.JPG
Rock Springs Nature Center and all outdoor restrooms will be closed through Sunday, March 29. However, the trails at Rock Springs, Fort Daniel, Griswold, and Friends Creek Conservation Areas will remain open.
CLAY JACKSON
Web local coronavirus 16 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 17 03.25.20.JPG
Rock Springs Nature Center and all outdoor restrooms will be closed through Sunday, March 29. However, the trails at Rock Springs, Fort Daniel, Griswold, and Friends Creek Conservation Areas will remain open.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 18 03.25.20.JPG
Rock Springs Nature Center and all outdoor restrooms will be closed through Sunday, March 29. However, the trails at Rock Springs, Fort Daniel, Griswold, and Friends Creek Conservation Areas will remain open.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 19 03.25.20.JPG
Rock Springs Nature Center and all outdoor restrooms will be closed through Sunday, March 29. However, the trails at Rock Springs, Fort Daniel, Griswold, and Friends Creek Conservation Areas will remain open.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 20 03.25.20.JPG
Rick Roedel, left to right, Greg Smith and Bob Yeager enjoy some beers on Monday at Decatur Brew Works. The group decided to get together because it might be awhile before they could get together again with the coronavirus cancellations and closures. Usually closed on Monday, the business decided to open to have a last night St. Patrick's Day before the mandated bar and restaurant closure by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s which was announced on Sunday.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 21 03.25.20.JPG
Locals enjoy some beer sitting several spaces apart at the bar on Monday at Decatur Brew Works. Usually closed on Monday, the business decided to open to have a last night St. Patrick's Day before the mandated bar and restaurant closure by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s which was announced on Sunday.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 22 03.25.20.JPG
on Friday at the First Christian Church in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 23 03.25.20.JPG
Alex McCrady fills up a growler on Monday at Decatur Brew Works. Usually closed on Monday, the business decided to open to have a last night and celebrate St. Patrick's Day before the mandated bar and restaurant closure by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s which was announced on Sunday.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 24 03.25.20.JPG
Triage tent at HSHS St. Mary
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 25 03.25.20.JPG
Owner Aaron Moma works on a to go coffee order for a customer at The River Coffee Company.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 26 03.25.20.JPG
Owners Abigail, left, and Aaron Moma talk about how the ecoomic impact that will affect several businesses not just The River Coffee Company.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 27 03.25.20.JPG
Election Judge Mark Pieske cleans a touch screen monitor at the Scovill Zoo polling site Tuesday morning.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 28 03.25.20.JPG
Principal Lori Guebert pushes a cart full of meals to a school with Alice Reed, left, and Yvonne Corrington on Wednesday at Meridian Elementary School. The meals will be disturbed to several places around the area. Parents can pick up meals at four sites from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the elementary building in Blue Mound and the middle school in Macon, with Hyde Park in Decatur and the Boody post office. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON
web local coronavirus 29 03.25.20.JPG
Principal Lori Guebert, right and Yvonne Corrington hand boxes with meals to bus driver Jeni Hedges on Wednesday at Meridian Elementary School. The meals will be disturbed to several places around the area. Parents can pick up meals at four sites from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the elementary building in Blue Mound and the middle school in Macon, with Hyde Park in Decatur and the Boody post office. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 30 03.25.20.JPG
Carrie Gordon hands a meal on Wednesday to Alana Olinger at Meridian Elementary School. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday and the middle school, 59.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 31 03.25.20.JPG
Send-grade instructor Julie Trimble hands a meal on Wednesday to Alana Olinger at Meridian Elementary School. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday and the middle school, 59.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 32 03.25.20.JPG
Techs Jessica Schiro, front, and Peyton Pfeier work on orders as customers the the drive thru on Thursday at Dale's Southlake Pharmacy & Colee's Corner Drugs in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 33 03.25.20.JPG
Pharmacist Erica Colee works on orders as customers the the drive thru on Thursday at Dale's Southlake Pharmacy & Colee's Corner Drugs in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 34 03.25.20.JPG
Patreece Winfrey puts on a pair of latex gloves on Thursday at Dale's Southlake Pharmacy & Colee's Corner Drugs in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 35 03.25.20.JPG
Customers use the drive thru on Thursday at Dale's Southlake Pharmacy & Colee's Corner Drugs in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 36 03.25.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 37 03.25.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 38 03.25.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 39 03.25.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 40 03.25.20.JPG
Front counter specialist Vicki Outlaw collects books to put into bags on Friday that the Decatur Boys and Girls of Decatur & Decatur Township will be giving away learning bags to all youth in Macon County. The bags includes: books, worksheets, games and snacks. The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10am-12pm Delivery Service is also available for members.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 41 03.25.20.JPG
Athletic Director AJ Madison collects books to put into bags on Friday that the Decatur Boys and Girls of Decatur & Decatur Township will be giving away learning bags to all youth in Macon County. The bags includes: books, worksheets, games and snacks. The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10am-12pm Delivery Service is also available for members.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 42 03.25.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 43 03.25.20.JPG
Volunteer and former employee Will Stryker works to fill shelves early Monday at Moweaqua Foods. Stryker is a firefighter at Moweaqua Fire Department.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 44 03.25.20.JPG
Volunteers and employees came together to fill shelves early Monday at Moweaqua Foods.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 45 03.25.20.JPG
Volunteer and Center A&M instructor Todd Rork works to fill shelves early Monday at Moweaqua Foods.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 46 03.25.20.JPG
Night Manager Tyler McLain works to fill shelves early Monday at Moweaqua Foods.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 47 03.25.20.JPG
A COVID-19 Social Distancing sign is posted on a case early Monday at Moweaqua Foods.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 48 03.25.20.JPG
Herald & Review's Donnette Beckett volunteers by unloading food items and filling selves early Monday at Moweaqua Foods.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 49 03.25.20.JPG
The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 50 03.25.20.JPG
Co-owner Jana Wrigley creates face masks on Tuesday that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 51 03.25.20.JPG
Co-owner Jana Wrigley creates face masks on Tuesday that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 52 03.25.20.JPG
Co-owner Jana Wrigley creates face masks on Tuesday that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 53 03.25.20.JPG
Co-owner Jana Wrigley creates face masks on Tuesday that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 54 03.25.20.JPG
Carol Kussart drops off some masks that she made to Jana Wrigley on Tuesday that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 55 03.25.20.JPG
Jenny Binkley, left, and her ten-year-old daughter Emma Binkley work on face masks on Tuesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 56 03.25.20.JPG
Locals work on face masks on Tuesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 57 03.25.20.JPG
Locals work on face masks on Tuesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 58 03.25.20.JPG
Locals work on face masks on Tuesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 59 03.25.20.JPG
Local church and businesses including Mt. Zion Christian Church and HSHS St, Mary's Hospital have encouraging words for the public about the COVID-19 virus.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 60 03.25.20.JPG
Local church and businesses including Mt. Zion Christian Church and HSHS St, Mary's Hospital have encouraging words for the public about the COVID-19 virus.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 62 03.25.20.JPG
Local church and businesses including Mt. Zion Christian Church and HSHS St, Mary's Hospital have encouraging words for the public about the COVID-19 virus.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 63 03.25.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 64 03.25.20.JPG
Childrens Minister Megan Polley works on cutting a pattern on face masks on Tuesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 65 03.25.20.JPG
St. Teresa's Sade Oladipupo and others go through a practice organized by the athletes at Kiwanis Park in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 66 03.25.20.JPG
Fleet Feet's Heather Dodson creates art on Wednesday in Decatur during “Chalk the Walk” which aims to bring positivity during the coronavirus. The event was hosted by PawPrint Ministries. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 67 03.25.20.JPG
Jennifer Koshinski Dahn creates some art at Cancer Care Center on Wednesday in Decatur during “Chalk the Walk” which aims to bring positivity during the coronavirus. The event was hosted by PawPrint Ministries. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 68 03.25.20.JPG
"Love" was created by Lilly, Chris, and Hanna Renfro on Greenridge Drive on Wednesday in Decatur during “Chalk the Walk” which aims to bring positivity during the coronavirus. The event was hosted by PawPrint Ministries. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 69 03.25.20.JPG
Decatur's Micah Tolbert, 10, creates art on Wednesday in Decatur during “Chalk the Walk” which aims to bring positivity during the coronavirus. The event was hosted by PawPrint Ministries. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 70 03.25.20.JPG
Becca Massey, left, and her daughter Kierra Massey, surprised her aunt, Becky Pickrell, on her 101st birthday by singing happy birthday on Wednesday at Randall Residence. They both had to sing in the front of the building through glass so that everyone would be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 71 03.25.20.JPG
St. Teresa's Sade Oladipupo and others go through a practice organized by the athletes at Kiwanis Park in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 72 03.25.20.JPG
Becca Massey and her daughter Kierra Massey, surprised her aunt, Becky Pickrell, on her 101st birthday by singing happy birthday on Wednesday at Randall Residence. They both had to sing in the front of the building through glass so that everyone would be safe.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 73 03.25.20.JPG
Joel Fletcher, philanthropy specialist at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, collects donated items on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 74 03.25.20.JPG
Decatur's Dave Hanley, right, drops off gloves to Decatur Memorial Hospital's Kathy Bailey on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 75 03.25.20.JPG
Decatur Memorial Hospital's Jeff Rounds collects gloves on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 76 03.25.20.JPG
Items were collected on Thursday during donations drop off at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 77 03.25.20.JPG
Decatur's Lyn Stevens drops off masks on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 78 03.25.20.JPG
Laura Brown, outreach representative at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, collects items that were dropped off on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 001.JPG
The Heron family waves to Dennis School teachers as they drive past their home on Wednesday in Decatur. Dennis School planned a parade for the teachers to see their students from a distance during the stay-at-home order.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 002.JPG
Nathan Dannerberger, 5, left, and Mykael Danneberger, 9, right, get ready to exercize on Thursday in their home
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 003.JPG
Kim Soman Deatherage has been working out a method to bring products to customers from Novel Ideas, including delivery, which is atypical for many book stores.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 004.JPG
Kacey Browning, above, and Parker Browning, below, wave to faculty and staff from Cerro Gordo for their parade greeting students and families on Friday morning in Cerro Gordo.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 005.JPG
Macy Bundy and Meredith Bundy pack boxes of food, cleaning supplies and hygeine items on Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 006.JPG
Cerro Gordo Elematary principal Jodi Neavill and her daughter Lena Neavill drive with other faculty and staff from Cerro Gordo for their parade greeting students and families on Friday morning in Cerro Gordo.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 007.JPG
Olivia Earl practices drills for pole vault on Thursday at her home in Clinton. Restrictions by the stay-at-home order limit track & field atheletes with their training and conditioning exercizes.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 008.JPG
Mona Nolen, left, picks up food from Denise Jones, right, on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur. Good Samaritan's goal is to still provide a meal a day, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 009.JPG
Shoppers looking for their normal run-of-the-mill list struggled on Saturday with many prodcts being out-of-stock, including lunchmeat, canned vegetables, cleaning supplies and more.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 010.JPG
Leon Lewis-Nichol performs on piano along with the band for St. Paul's Lutheran Church during a recording session on Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran in Decatur. The church is recording various worship songs as well as sermons for members fo the church to view and participate in from home while practicing social distancing.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 011.JPG
Terry Lovekamp, left, Laura Johnson, center, and Gene Mueller, right, sing with the band for St. Paul's Lutheran Church during a recording session on Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran in Decatur. The church is recording various worship songs as well as sermons for members fo the church to view and participate in from home while practicing social distancing.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 012.JPG
Ailey Mitchell trains on Wednesday at Forest Park in Shelbyville.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 032729 013.JPG
Larry Wills cleans a fire engine on Thursday at Fire Station no. 2 in Decatur. Wills works with Peerless Cleaners, which is volunteering to disinfect first responder services to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-012.JPG
A respiratory screening tent stands outside of the emergency entrance of Decatur Memorial Hospital.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-013.JPG
A respiratory screening tent stands outside of the emergency entrance of HSHS Saint Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-014.JPG
Food pantry supervisor Don Luter moves boxes forward to drop off for clients coming through the drive-though service on Tuesday at Northeast Community Fund in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-015.JPG
A drive-up respiratory screening tent stands outside of the entrance of the Springfield Clinic of Decatur at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-4.jpg
Volunteers Abby Martin, left and Brenda Howser, right, pack boxes of food on Tuesday at Northeast Community Fund in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-5.jpg
Businesses around Decatur are affected by limitations on providing their services and products.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-6.jpg
Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur lies vacant in the early days of Spring.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-7.jpg
Mount Zion Grade School displays a message to its students, "We miss you kids," during the shelter-in-place order.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-8.jpg
A respiratory screening tent stands outside of the emergency entrance of Decatur Memorial Hospital.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-9.jpg
The hoops are removed from basketball hoops at Mueller Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-10.jpg
A respiratory screening tent stands outside of the emergency entrance of Decatur Memorial Hospital Express Care East.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-11.jpg
Dennis Gregurich catches a 3/4 pound channel catfish on Thursday on the shore of Lake Decatur. Gregurich has been out fishing roughly seven hours a day recently.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-1.jpg
Churches around Decatur are offering online services in response to the shelter-in-place order.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-2.jpg
Marti Flowers looks out for vehicles driving up to the drive-up window to pick up food on Saturday at Whit's End in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040320-3.jpg
Ashley Wiseman hands off an order to a customer on Saturday at Diamonds Family restaurant in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040620-001.JPG
Colby Dearing scratches Jax, an american bully, after having a microchip administered on Friday at Northgate Pet Clinic in Decatur. Northgate Pet Clinic is offering curb-side services to reduce interaction with the public and to help keep our furry friends healthy.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040620-002.JPG
Kay Pryor brings her 7-year-old Pomeranian, Emma, in to Northgate Pet Clinic for a routine check-up and vaccinations on Friday in Decatur. Northgate Pet Clinic is offering curb-side services to reduce interaction with the public and to help keep our furry friends healthy.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040620-003.JPG
Stephen Rigg, left, and Josh Bailey, right, sing worship music on Saturday in Central Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040620-004.JPG
Chelsea Seapy, left, and Cory Seapy, right, go for a run on Saturday, April 4, in Decatur. The Seapys were anticipating a trip to Kansas City for a half marathon, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040620-005.JPG
Carol Whitsel holds Zoe, a cavalier King Charles spaniel during a check-up at Northsgate Pet Clinic on Friday in Decatur. Northgate Pet Clinic is offering curb-side services to reduce interaction with the public and to help keep our furry friends healthy.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 040620-006.JPG
Decatur Memorial Hospital chaplain Christ Veith prays for Crossing Healthcare and other chaplains during Friday night's live online community prayer at First Christian Church in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 042220-005.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 042220-006.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 042220-007.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 042220-001.JPG
Madison Fox, left, Amy Jump, center left, and Leslie Reagan, center right, receive food from Naci Akyildiz, right, the owner of Port Royal, on Friday at DMH. The food is donated by FLAG2020, a charity group focusing on supporting essential workers on the "front lines" of COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 042220-002.JPG
Joyce Keller, right, brings easter gifts to Lauren Foster, left, and her family on Thursday as part of her alternative neighborhood Easter celebration. Keller typically organizes an Easter egg hunt for the children, but this year's celebration is a little bit different.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 042220-003.JPG
DMH nurse Lindsay Douglass is cheered on by friends and neighbors as she leaves for work on Wednesday in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
web local coronavirus 042220-004.JPG
Th Easter Bunny and the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District drive around waving at neighbors and friends on Saturday afternoon in Maroa.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
