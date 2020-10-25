New COVID cases in Macon County logged at 86

DECATUR — New figures released by the Macon County Health Department Sunday evening show 86 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

That brings the county’s total of new cases logged since March to 3,073. Of those, the health department reports that 1,657 have been released from isolation, 1,331 are in home isolation and 33 are hospitalized. Deaths from the disease stand at 52.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported more than 4,000 new confirmed virus cases Sunday throughout the state, with 24 additional deaths. The department also logged a positive test rate of 6.1 percent over the last seven days. Laboratories have performed more than 72,000 tests over the last 24 hours and found 4,062 positive cases.

