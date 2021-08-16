New Macon County COVID-19 cases running at more than 40 a day, report says

DECATUR — New COVID-19 cases in Macon County have been running at the rate of more than 40 a day over the past three days, according to a statement issued Monday from the Macon County Health Department.

Health Educator Krystle Tempel reported the numbers as 44 new cases Saturday, 40 more on Sunday and another 63 new cases identified on Monday.

Tempel said those 147 new cases bring the total number of virus cases in the county to 11,828 since the start of the pandemic. Statistics show that 23 patients are currently hospitalized and the epidemic has claimed 209 lives so far.

County officials announced concern last week about the increasing number of COVID cases, encouraging residents to take precautions and to get vaccinated.

