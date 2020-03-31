New rapid coronavirus test is a ‘huge step forward,’ but still not enough to meet the need

CHICAGO — The new rapid coronavirus test from an Illinois medical device company is “a game changer,” but even the promised production of tens of thousands of units a day will not make it possible to test people at the frequency many experts say is needed in the fight against COVID-19.

Abbott Laboratories late last week announced a new test that produces results in minutes, not days, and said it would start shipping the tests out this week as it ramps up to producing 50,000 a day. On Monday, company officials said the first batch of 50,000 tests would go out Wednesday, based on priorities set by the federal government.

The tests are run through an existing Abbott device, about the size of a toaster, that processes specimens taken from patients.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has hammered at the need for more testing to better assess the scope of the pandemic, latched onto the Abbott news over the weekend and on Monday.

“I am very, very excited about the development of this rapid Abbott test that’s coming out, he said Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing. “If we can produce enough of those, we can make a real difference.”

But he also tamped down expectations.