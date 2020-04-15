New saliva test for COVID-19 could be easier on patients, safer for health care providers

With the saliva collection method, patients spit into a plastic tube, and the tube is taken by the health care worker for lab processing, likely limiting exposure and the need for protective equipment.

“We can preserve precious personal protective equipment for use in patient care instead of testing,” Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development of the Rutgers lab that developed the test, said in a statement on the university’s website. “We can significantly increase the number of people tested each and every day as self-collection of saliva is more quick and scalable than swab collections."

President Donald Trump praised the new saliva-based test at a press briefing earlier Tuesday, calling the method “innovation under pressure.”

“So, by using saliva -- that’s a first -- they’ll be able to do things, in terms of speed and ease, that we haven’t been able to do before,” he said. “So, a lot of great innovation is taking place during this period of time.”

The new testing approach comes as nearly 25,000 patients in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 900 deaths attributed to the new virus, according to the state’s latest figures. So far just under 117,000 tests have been performed in Illinois, or less than 1% of the state population.