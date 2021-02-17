 Skip to main content
New veterans and first responder PTSD clinic coming to Crossing Healthcare in Decatur
New veterans and first responder PTSD clinic coming to Crossing Healthcare in Decatur

Buffett_howard-

Howard Buffett speaks after accepting the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award for the Howard G. Buffet Foundation on March 3 at Crossing Healthcare.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The state-of-the-art Crossing Healthcare campus in Decatur is set to receive another major new addition: a post traumatic stress clinic dedicated to the needs of veterans and first responders ranging from police to firemen and emergency medical personnel.

City council members at their meeting Wednesday will discuss transferring a tract of land in the 300 block of East Wabash Avenue to Crossing to house the facility, which will occupy some 10,000 square feet.

The clinic is being funded by a grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation whose namesake philanthropist founder is a former Macon County sheriff.

Work on the clinic is set to be completed by the end of the year and marks the latest addition to the facilities at Crossing Healthcare which offers, among many other services, extensive drug treatment programs. The Buffett Foundation has previously contributed more than $60 million to the Crossing campus.

“We’re certainly blessed to see that relationship between Crossing and the Howard Buffett Foundation and the city is the recipient of the good deeds being done on that campus,” said Deputy Decatur City Manager, Jon Kindseth.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

