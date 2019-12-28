No one wants the dreaded callback after a mammogram. Under a new Illinois law, at least there’s a good chance you won’t have to pay.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An estimated 41,000 U.S. women die of breast cancer each year, the National Cancer Institute says. About 1,775 people died of the disease in Illinois in 2018, according to the state health department.

Death rates from the disease have been steadily declining thanks to new cancer treatments and screening, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, already makes routine screening mammograms free to patients. The American Cancer Society recommends women at average risk of the disease begin getting annual mammograms at age 45, though other groups recommend annual screening starting at 40.

And Illinois already has a law requiring insurance coverage of screening with an ultrasound or MRI for women who have dense breast tissue, which can make it more difficult for mammograms to detect cancer.

But until now, diagnostic mammograms, which are often used to take a second look, could cost some patients significant amounts of money. Diagnostic mammograms provide a more detailed X-ray of the breast than screening mammograms.