No one wants the dreaded callback after a mammogram. Under a new Illinois law, at least there’s a good chance you won’t have to pay.

CHICAGO — No woman wants to be told that doctors found something questionable during a routine mammogram and need to take another look.
But, each year, about 10% of patients who receive routine mammograms get called back.
It’s news that can hit hard emotionally, and financially, as some patients must pay hundreds of dollars for a second mammogram.
That, however, is about to change — at least for some patients in Illinois. A state law that goes into effect Jan. 1 will require insurers in many cases to fully cover the cost of second, or diagnostic, mammograms. Not all insurance plans will be subject to the new requirement, but advocates for women’s health call it a start.
Many patients have delayed getting mammograms out of fear they’d be called back for follow-up diagnostic testing that can cost as much as $700 out-of-pocket, said Dr. Georgia Giakoumis Spear, chief of breast imaging at NorthShore University HealthSystem.
Spear hopes the new law will encourage more women to get tested so that if they have breast cancer, they can catch it early.
“Cost is a huge, if not No. 1, issue of why women don’t get the health care they need,” said Spear, who testified in support of the change.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An estimated 41,000 U.S. women die of breast cancer each year, the National Cancer Institute says. About 1,775 people died of the disease in Illinois in 2018, according to the state health department.
Death rates from the disease have been steadily declining thanks to new cancer treatments and screening, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, already makes routine screening mammograms free to patients. The American Cancer Society recommends women at average risk of the disease begin getting annual mammograms at age 45, though other groups recommend annual screening starting at 40.
And Illinois already has a law requiring insurance coverage of screening with an ultrasound or MRI for women who have dense breast tissue, which can make it more difficult for mammograms to detect cancer.
But until now, diagnostic mammograms, which are often used to take a second look, could cost some patients significant amounts of money. Diagnostic mammograms provide a more detailed X-ray of the breast than screening mammograms.
In Illinois, patients with private insurance, such as through an employer, may pay more than $600 out-of-pocket for diagnostic mammograms, according to a 2019 report by Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit organization that works to fight breast cancer and was the force behind the new law. Even when health insurance has covered the diagnostic mammograms, patients may have had to pay money out-of-pocket if they hadn’t yet met their deductibles, or if they had co-pays.
Other states, including Texas, Colorado and New York, also bar insurance companies from charging women out-of-pocket for diagnostic mammograms.
The law won’t, however, apply to all women in Illinois.
Patients who are members of self-funded insurance plans, which are often offered by large employers, are excluded. That’s because those plans are regulated by the federal government, not the state.
It’s also not clear whether the law will apply to people with high-deductible health plans because of a conflict with federal tax law.
Still, supporters say it will undoubtedly help many Illinois women, chipping away at a financial barrier for many.
“We’ve heard countless stories about patients who get screening mammograms done, and there’s something suspicious but they can’t come up with the $50 co-pay to get the diagnostic mammogram, so they avoid it,” said Molly Guthrie, director of public policy and advocacy at Komen. “It’s a starting point.”
Initially, health insurance groups, including the Illinois Life Insurance Council and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, opposed the bill.
Eliminating out-of-pocket costs for all diagnostic mammograms could mean higher monthly costs for other members of a plan, said Laura Minzer, president of the Illinois Life Insurance Council, which also represents health insurers. “It begins to add up … and can really inflate premiums pretty quickly,” she said.
But she said language was added to the bill that defined diagnostic mammograms as those designed to evaluate breast abnormalities, such as what a patient would get after a screening mammogram, as opposed to diagnostic mammograms done for other reasons, such as those regularly performed on breast cancer survivors. Minzer’s group changed its stance to neutral once that and other language was added, she said.
But the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, along with Guthrie of Komen said they still believe it will apply to all types of diagnostic mammograms.
Holmes said, if anything, the bill could save money by helping women catch breast cancer earlier, before their conditions become more complex and expensive to treat.
It simply doesn’t make sense to fully cover screening mammograms but not diagnostic ones, said Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, who was the chief House sponsor of the bill.
"Why would we stand in the way of diagnosing what they’re dealing with, when we know how devastating breast cancer would be?” Keicher said.