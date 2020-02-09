Nurse practitioners have nearly tripled in Illinois, where they can now practice independently. Some even use the title doctor. Should you be worried?

There are still far more doctors in the U.S. than advanced practice registered nurses — 756,800 compared with 240,700 nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners in 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But the number of advanced practice nursing jobs is expected to grow 26% between 2018 and 2028, much faster than the average growth rate of 7% for doctors, according to the bureau.

Many people decide to become nurse practitioners instead of doctors because they’re already registered nurses who want to build on their educations rather than start over, because they’re attracted to nursing, or because going to medical school takes longer and costs more than earning a master’s degree in nursing, said Susan Swart, executive director of the Illinois Society for Advanced Practice Nursing.

“Physicians understandably are concerned about this change, but I think the reality is it is a supply and demand issue,” said Hazel Seabrook, a managing director at consulting firm Huron, who’s worked as a nurse. “There aren’t going to be enough primary care physicians or physicians, period, in the coming years, so what do we do as a health care system to plug the gap?”