Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Angela Thunder

When Angela Thunder was growing up as the child of a military family, there were always two constants: church and hospitals.

The familiar stability helped motivate her career choice.

“I always wanted to give back and help people feel safe when they are the most scared,” said Thunder, who has been a nurse for about 2.5 years. “I wanted to make a difference to someone else, like so many nurses and doctors did for me.”

A registered nurse with HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, Thunder, 42, likes that the job allows her to make a positive difference every day, particularly for patients who are having a difficult time.

That connection makes the long days on her feet worthwhile.

“I like to see the difference I make in my patients’ days,” she said. “Going into surgery is extremely scary. If I can guide someone through that time, it makes me happy as well.”

Thunder attended the nursing program at Millikin University, where her mentor was her professor, Dr. Francis Oke.

For anyone considering the field, Thunder offered the following advice: “Nursing is not for the weak, but it is an extremely rewarding profession.”

In her downtime, Thunder enjoys naps — a guilty pleasure — and spending time with her friends and family, including husband Christopher Thunder and five children, Michelle Thunder, 23; Catherine Clark, 22; Alyssa Talbot, 21; Dylan Thunder, 16; and Dalton Thunder, 13.

