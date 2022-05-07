Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Carmeka D. Coe-Honorable

Carmeka D. Coe-Honorable was working at a local factory when she took a medical terminology class out of curiosity about the field.

It would turn out to be a life-changing decision.

“The more I learned, the more I became more fascinated with the medical field and I eventually quit my job as a production operator to become a CNA and go to nursing school,” said Coe-Honorable, who has been in the field for about 12 years. “It was a calling. I don't think that I chose to become a nurse … Nursing chose me.”

Today, Coe-Honorable works as a family nurse practitioner with HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine. She said her patients and coworkers at the Mount Zion office are the best part of the job, but the hardest part is losing patients with whom she has forged a connection.

“When you lose a patient, it is almost like losing a member of your own family or friend,” said Coe-Honorable, 47.

Her biggest accomplishment in the field, she said, was getting into Millikin University. She credits several mentors — Dr. Dan Smith, Dr. Scott Bilyeu, Dr. Glen Dust, Dr. David Oligschlager and Dr. Cleopatra Cliff — with helping her grow in the profession.

For others contemplating entering the field, Coe-Honorable emphasized the need to remember it is an ever-changing profession.

“You will need to be a lifelong learner,” she said. “You will need to have empathy and compassion for the profession as well as your patients. Last but not least, you will need to have balance and have downtime to take care of your own health, both physical and mental and wellbeing.

In her own downtime, she enjoys travel, exercise and spending time with family, including children Kris and Noah, and two grandchildren, Toryn and Tylei. And occasionally, as a guilty pleasure? A binge-watch of films from the Harry Potter and Marvel Comics franchises.

