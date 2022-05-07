Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Elizabeth Towner

Elizabeth Towner always enjoyed helping other people and her community.

As nurse manager for the Behavioral Health and Advanced Rehabilitation Center at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, she’s found an especially rewarding way to do so.

“I realized there were opportunities to build on the existing resources to improve outcomes for our behavioral population,” said Towner, who has been a nurse for seven years. “I love that I am in a position to be able to advocate for our patients.”

Towner, 39, acknowledges that the job can be draining at times. There are systemic challenges, too, in the mental health field — a lack of funding, a shortage of mental health professionals and limited bed space in acute and residential facilities.

Plus, she said, “while awareness of the importance of treating mental health is on the rise, there is still a stigma attached to reaching out for help.”

Her biggest accomplishment has been helping to create and maintain a team of health care workers who have a dedicated interest in their patients’ wellbeing.

She credits her mentor, St. Mary’s Chief Nursing Officer Jill Crum, with providing guidance and helping her remain enthusiastic about health care during the past few challenging years.

Towner’s favorite part of the job is watching patients and colleagues interact.

“There are wonderful lasting relationships built and knowing our patients see us as their safe place is a great feeling,” she said.

Towner is pursuing her Master of Business Administration. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family, including her three children: Rosemary, 17; James, 15; and Violet, 7.

