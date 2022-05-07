Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Holly Henderson

One of the inherent challenges for the compassionate, committed people who choose nursing as a career is that they must also watch patients go through the hardest times of their lives.

For Holly Henderson, that’s the hardest part of her job as an oncology registered nurse at Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

But the most rewarding aspect of the job is the opportunity it presents to build relationships with those patients.

After all, that’s why Henderson, 38, got into nursing — so that she could be a source of comfort and support for others.

“I have always wanted to help and take care of others in need,” said Henderson, who holds a BSN from Millikin University and has been a nurse for seven years.

One special person who inspired her was her aunt, Gail Whitfield, who also was a nurse.

Asked for her biggest accomplishment in the nursing field, Henderson doesn’t mention certifications or awards. Instead, she aspires to be “that nurse that people will always remember because hopefully I helped make a difference.”

In her current role, Henderson describes fellow nurse Lynnette Clemens as a mentor. “She has taught me everything,” she said.

Her advice to others considering nursing: “You are choosing a very important and honorable field,” she said. “Nothing is greater than providing physical and emotional support to others.”

In her downtime, Henderson enjoys teaching dance and spending quality time with her family, including husband Jason Henderson, daughter Brynlee and son Maverik.

