Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Laura Jackson

Laura Jackson became a nurse because of her big sister.

Becky Morgan Hodge “was not only a wonderful big sister, but she was my hero,” Jackson said. “I always looked up to her and watching her work so hard through nursing school was an inspiration.”

When Jackson took care of her sister after a surgery, Hodge said she should consider the medical field because she showed an aptitude for patient care. “I remember how I felt like I was so proud of myself that she had told me I did a good job,” said Jackson, 53.

A few years later, Jackson did become a CNA and enjoyed it so much that she decided to pursue nursing. Before she could get started, Hodge was diagnosed with cancer.

“Within a few months, she was gone,” Jackson said. “I didn’t know if I could do it without her.”

But she did. Five years later, Jackson completed the nursing program.

She has now been a nurse for 15 years and in the medical field for 28 years. She works as a licensed practical nurse at Crossing Healthcare.

While the pandemic in particular has presented major challenges, she enjoys helping to take care of her community.

For others considering the field, Jackson touted the variety it offers.

“There are so many different areas in nursing that you can work in,” she said. “It never gets boring! Never stop learning.”

In her downtime, Jackson enjoys gardening, snuggling with her dogs and spending time with family. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for 25 years and have one daughter, five sons, one granddaughter and five grandsons.

