Nursing homes across Illinois work to shield residents from coronavirus

That includes making sure employees know exactly how to put on and remove masks and gowns and have plans in place for segregating patients showing symptoms, she said.

“If you did suspect a resident, you’d immediately remove that resident and try to isolate them to a separate room,” she said. “You’d try to minimize the number of staff taking care of that resident.”

The Illinois Health Care Association, which represents about 250 skilled nursing centers in the state, has already sent its members guidance on best practices for dealing with the coronavirus. Recommendations include prohibiting employees from working if they are sick and posting signs that tell visitors to stay away if they are experiencing symptoms.

“I think our level of concern should be relatively high, but I think it’s also something we can temper with taking the appropriate, precautionary measures,” said Matt Hartman, executive director of the association.

Nursing homes must already have infectious disease policies and procedures in place, and nursing homes are now being more aggressive about those practices, he said.