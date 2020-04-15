Nursing homes put workers at risk by failing to provide enough protective gear, union says

With nursing homes a hot spot for the spread of COVID-19, a workers union said Tuesday that facilities are routinely short-staffed, workers are often not given proper protective gear and some have been punished for speaking up about it.
In a news conference held via videoconferencing, SEIU Healthcare President Greg Kelley said there have been so many complaints from members that the union is now lobbying the administration of Gov. J.B. Pritzker to intervene to ensure workers are kept safe.
“They have been disrespected, insulted and, in fact, fired and threatened just for raising these issues with employers,” Kelley told reporters.
A prior Tribune investigation had found that the nursing home industry -- particularly in Illinois -- entered the pandemic with a poor track record at preventing the spread of infections. Patient advocates and workers have long complained the industry is built on a business model of overworking and underpaying its employees, such as certified nursing assistants, and that government penalties are insufficient to force change.
Health experts have also expressed fear that a pandemic could sweep through nursing homes, and clusters of COVID-19 cases have already emerged. One, at a Willowbrook home, had killed 10 residents and sickened 25 others, as well as 19 employees, as of Tuesday, health officials said. According to Lake County officials, 24 of 50 coronavirus deaths in that county involved nursing home residents, as of Tuesday morning.
At the union news conference, Tainika Somerville said she was fired as a certified nursing assistant from a Bridgeview nursing home after complaining about a lack of protective gear. She said the home also failed to notify her that one of her patients had died from COVID-19, which she learned on social media.
“We have asked, over and over again, can we have the proper gear that that we need to take care of the residents that have COVID-19 while they’re in this building? I mean, residents are being sent out with temperatures over 103, 104. These residents are dying,” Somerville said.
Cook County medical examiner data shows, as of Tuesday, seven COVID-19-related deaths tied to the address of Bridgeview Health Care Center.
In an email, the facility’s administrator, Martha Peck, declined to directly address Somerville’s allegations but said the home hasn’t disciplined or fired anyone regarding use of personal protective equipment or COVID-19 concerns. “Bridgeview is committed to the safety of our staff and residents,” she said.
She said the facility emphasizes to employees the “importance of a safe environment for all and the importance of using PPE to minimize risk." When the home has temporarily run out of supplies, it has used substitutes approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Peck said.
A worker at a different nursing home, James Anthony Carter, said protective gear was so short at the facility where he works, Alden Lakeland in Chicago, that staff members were told they could use just one cloth surgical mask each shift -- with a second one handed out if working a double shift. Instead of “isolation” gowns to wear near infected patients, he said, workers were given aprons typically used by kitchen employees.
He said that sometimes one certified nursing assistant must watch over 35 to 40 residents because of short staffing. Carter also said he’d been placed under investigation by his employer after speaking out.
Asked to respond to the union’s complaints, Alden Management Services issued a brief statement saying that although the Lakeland facility currently has no COVID-19-positive patients, the home has been following and will continue to follow government health recommendations to control infections and on PPE use.
“Ensuring the safety of our staff and residents is our greatest concern,” said the firm’s vice president of operations, Janine Schoen.
Kelley said union members across the region have complained about a lack of PPE.
Pat Comstock, who leads the trade group Health Care Council of Illinois, told the Tribune she couldn’t address the union’s specific allegations but said that, in general, the industry is struggling to buy enough protective gear, just like many other health care providers.
Regardless, she said, “you can rest assured that we never lose sight of who we’re serving, and we are laser-focused on keeping our residents safe and our staff safe during these extraordinary times."
