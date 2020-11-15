 Skip to main content
One new Macon County COVID death reported and 113 new cases
DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced one new death and 113 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest pandemic update released Sunday.

The Joint Crisis Communication Team said the fatality was a man aged in his 80s. His death brings the total deaths from the disease logged in the county to 89, and the total confirmed cases to 5,188. Of those, 3,301 have been released from isolation, 1,750 remain in home isolation and 48 are currently hospitalized.

The Communication Team repeated its appeal for people to practice social distancing and wear masks to limit the spread of the virus.

The Decatur City Council is to meet Monday to discuss adopting a mandatory mask-wearing ordinance in the city.

Earlier on Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,631 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 72 additional deaths.

In addition to Macon County, other Central Illinois counties reporting deaths Sunday were Effingham and Moultrie.

The state is now reporting a total of 573,616 cases, including 10,742 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began. As of Saturday night, 5,474 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were reportedly in intensive care and 490 were on ventilators.

Region 6 of the state's Restore Illinois mitigation plan, which includes Macon County, had a positivity rate of 13.6% as of Nov. 12. The region needs to be at 6.5% or less for three straight days to be released from the latest mitigation restrictions which limit the size of gatherings and prohibit the indoor service of food and drinks at bars and restaurants, among others. Macon County's positivity rate as of Nov. 12 was 16.1%.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

