One new Macon County COVID death reported and 113 new cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced one new death and 113 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest pandemic update released Sunday.

The Joint Crisis Communication Team said the fatality was a man aged in his 80s. His death brings the total deaths from the disease logged in the county to 89, and the total confirmed cases to 5,188. Of those, 3,301 have been released from isolation, 1,750 remain in home isolation and 48 are currently hospitalized.

The Communication Team repeated its appeal for people to practice social distancing and wear masks to limit the spread of the virus.

The Decatur City Council is to meet Monday to discuss adopting a mandatory mask-wearing ordinance in the city.

Earlier on Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,631 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 72 additional deaths.

In addition to Macon County, other Central Illinois counties reporting deaths Sunday were Effingham and Moultrie.