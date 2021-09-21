Operation Obstacle event in Decatur to support veterans

Registration for participants 18 and older will end at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $20.

The event will be held in observance of Suicide Prevention Month to raise awareness of veteran suicides. It is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs Suicide Prevention Team and Richland Community College.

Trophies will be presented to the top three male and female finishers of the obstacle course.

Proceeds will go toward Richland Community College’s Student Veteran’s Resource Center.

Team challenges can participate at the end of the race with a trophy awarded to the top finishing team.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

