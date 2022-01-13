Operator of pop-up Central Illinois COVID testing sites pauses operations

DECATUR — The operator of pop-up COVID testing locations in Bloomington, Decatur and elsewhere across the country is pausing operations for a week, citing "operational strain on customer access and delivery of results/status."

The move comes the same week the company, Rolling Meadows-based Center for Covid Control, has come under scrutiny in other states. The operator runs about 300 testing sites, including the ones at 2909 N. Water St. in Decatur and 1102 Hershey Road in Bloomington, as well as locations in Springfield and Peoria.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued cease-and-desist letters to the company for sites in three locations there. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported the letters came in response to complaints and a survey taken in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that showed the sites were were providing tests without state approval. Pop-up clinics are required to have a laboratory license.

The office of the Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has received at least five complaints against the business, according to masslive.com.

The Oregon Department of Justice and the Better Business Bureau in three states also opened investigations. The BBB has given the Center for COVID Control an “F."

The company said it will pause operations from Friday to Jan. 22.

“Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven’t been able to meet all our commitments,” CCC founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj said in a statement. “We’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality.”

Company locations had high volumes because of the omicron surge and that stressed staffing resources, resulting in long wait times and delays in reporting results, the statement said.

“For this, we truly apologize and are committed to resolve these recent customer inconveniences and loss of confidence,” Siyaj said.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame also this month warned about using pop-up testing sites. A nationwide shortage of COVID-19 tests and available appointments has led some to use sites that aren't licensed or regulated, he said, and his office can't guarantee that such testing sites are legitimate.

