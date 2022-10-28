 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patients scrambling amid Adderall shortage

  • 0
LIFE-HEALTH-ADDREALL-SHORTAGE-DMT

The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed a national shortage of Adderall.  

 Mariakonosky

A national shortage of Adderall has people with attention deficit/hyper activity disorder scrambling to find a pharmacy that can refill their prescription.

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed the shortage, which specifically affects the immediate-release formulation, earlier this month. Teva, a major manufacturer of generic drugs, including a generic version of Adderall, is “experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays,” the FDA said. Further complicating the issue: Adderall is considered a controlled substance because it contains amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, and its production is highly regulated.

Demand for Adderall and other stimulants has been increasing over recent years, continuing a decades-old debate about the risk of over-prescribing and misuse.

Anthony Rostain, chief of the department of psychiatry at Cooper Health, said that some of his patients visited multiple pharmacies before finding it in stock. “They’re extremely anxious right now and quite frustrated,” he said.

People are also reading…

What is Adderall?

Adderall is a brand name for amphetamine mixed salts.The most common use of Adderall is to treat ADHD, but the medication is also used to treat narcolepsy — a sleep disorder — and depression, at times, Rostain said.

The medication comes in an immediate-release form, which works for about four hours, and extended-release, which people usually take once a day.

The shortage is specifically in the immediate-release formulation of Adderall.

What are the risks of the shortage?

The most immediate risk is disruption in daily life.

School-aged children could have trouble learning in the classroom and people of all ages could have a hard time regulating their emotions, focusing, and managing their behavior.

Discontinuing Adderall abruptly could lead to more hyperactivity and make people moody. “You don’t want to run out of stuff suddenly,” he said.

Rostain worries that people who run out and are under pressure, such as college students, will attempt to buy the drug illegally, but he hasn’t heard of that happening in this shortage.

Is Adderall the only medication for ADHD?

No.

There are multiple medications for ADHD, including different formulations of Adderall (immediate-release vs. long-acting). There is also another type of medication called methylphenidate. This drug is more commonly knows as Ritalin or Concerta.

What to do if you can’t refill your prescription

There are a few options.

Rostain said he advised patients to call different pharmacies to see if they have Adderall stocked. That could require an actual visit because some pharmacies might not be comfortable sharing their supply levels of a controlled substance over the phone.

“Yes, it’s a pain in the neck, but I told people to keep looking around because not every single pharmacy is out,” he said.

Another option is for people to talk to their provider about potentially changing either the drug they are taking or the formulation. Some people who started with the immediate-release formulation may be able to switch to the extended-release version.

“Adderall immediate release lasts four hours,” he explained. “Your ADHD doesn’t.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms

Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms

Legit gross or crazy delicious? Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights. Some food safety and nutrition experts are horrified. Heading into the holidays, the boards have spawned sweet and vegan versions as they land on tables as quick, inexpensive alternatives to charcuterie boards. Butter spread into artful peaks on wood boards and topped with everything from toasted nuts to edible flowers began popping up on social media in mid-September. Since, searches related to the subject on TikTok have reached 10 billion.

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term

Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

A woman is accusing Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion. The accusation comes weeks after a former girlfriend said Walker did the same for her in 2009. Walker is dismissing the latest claim as more “foolishness” and “all a lie," similar to how he denounced the first woman's allegation. The woman who came forward Wednesday is identified only as “Jane Doe," and says she's not revealing her identity because she fears “reprisals against myself, my family and my livelihood.” She said in a call set up by her lawyer that Walker pressured her into an abortion and paid for one after she became pregnant while Walker was married to his first wife.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: 64% of Americans would ask for steak as their final meal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News