Pfizer vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Must return to Richland Community College Tuesday, Sept. 28, for second dose.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Sept. 8, to receive second dose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

5 things to know about new Illinois mask, vaccine rules

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.