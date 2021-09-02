Pfizer vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:
- Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Must return to Richland Community College Tuesday, Sept. 28, for second dose.
- Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Sept. 8, to receive second dose.
Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.
