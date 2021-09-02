 Skip to main content
Pfizer vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

Vaccine - meta file photo

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are prepped for distribution March 15 at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announce new vaccine and mask requirements at a news conference Thursday. READ MORE HERE.
  • Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Must return to Richland Community College Tuesday, Sept. 28, for second dose.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Sept. 8, to receive second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

