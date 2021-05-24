 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pfizer vaccination clinics planned in Decatur
0 comments

Pfizer vaccination clinics planned in Decatur

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Joe Biden announced Monday the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 12 years and older.

Vaccinations are given at the department's offices at 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur. Those vaccinated will have to return June 16 for second dose. 

Vaccinations by appointment are 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:15 p.m. ​on Tuesday. Make an appointment at bit.ly/345eDJV

A walk-in clinic is ​1-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

​A parent or a legal guardian must be present with a minor. If someone other than the parent will bring the child, a form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian and brought to the clinic. This form is at bit.ly/3vWaxzO

Those 18 years of age or older should bring photo ID or insurance card if possible.

Do not attend the clinic if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccination dose of any kind. Pregnant or lactating patients should provide a doctor’s note.​

5 things to know about the need for ongoing COVID-19 testing

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Your Netflix addiction is bad for the environment

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US still not sure on the origins of Covid-19 pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News