Pfizer vaccination clinics planned in Decatur

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 12 years and older.

Vaccinations are given at the department's offices at 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur. Those vaccinated will have to return June 16 for second dose.

Vaccinations by appointment are 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:15 p.m. ​on Tuesday. Make an appointment at bit.ly/345eDJV

A walk-in clinic is ​1-5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

​A parent or a legal guardian must be present with a minor. If someone other than the parent will bring the child, a form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian and brought to the clinic. This form is at bit.ly/3vWaxzO

Those 18 years of age or older should bring photo ID or insurance card if possible.

Do not attend the clinic if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccination dose of any kind. Pregnant or lactating patients should provide a doctor’s note.​