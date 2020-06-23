Potential funding challenges prompt organizers to end Come Together, Be Empowered for good

DECATUR — The nine-year run for Decatur's Come Together, Be Empowered event has come to an end, and the coronavirus isn't to blame.
“They decided to break off and do something different,” event coordinator Brenda Fleming said of the sponsors. “They were going to use their funding to fund other things.”
Fleming said the decision was made soon after last year's event concluded.
Come Together, Be Empowered, usually held at the end of June, included a competitive, timed 5K run and a one-mile and 5K walk. In the past, it went by other names including Come Together, Let’s Walk and the Decatur Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
Participants gathered together, sometimes dressed in matching clothing or in costume, to walk around Fairview Park. The event was designed to raise money for ovarian, breast and cervical cancer programs and education. Nearly 1,000 participants would take part in the races.
The fundraiser was able to contribute approximately $40,000 each year to local agencies.
The local hospitals were important sponsors for Come Together, donating approximately $15,000 each. Both healthcare facilities have gone through changes in the past year.
“It was good timing for them to put their funds somewhere else,” Fleming said. “But without their funding, it would make it very difficult for Come Together to survive and have the type of event that we’ve had each year.”
The Community Foundation of Macon County has been an important partner in helping fund the event. Without assistance from the organization, Come Together would have had to apply for its own 501(c)3 status.
“And trying to come up with additional funding, it was just something that would have been very difficult for the committee to do,” Fleming said. “We just decided to not move forward.”
Fleming admits she is disappointed in the decision. “It’s a great event for our community,” she said. “It was something we really rallied around.”
Fleming said she has been a member of the committee for nearly 20 years, when the event was associated with the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
“It’s hard to see it go,” Fleming said. “The groups who received that funding, it’s going to be difficult for them, because it’s hard for them to make up that kind of extra, additional income that they get to use for programs.”
The event provided funding for women’s health and cancer education and research. “And it also provided hope,” Fleming said.
