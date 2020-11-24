Preparing children for a flu vaccination

The good news is that there are two options available: a shot and a nasal mist. In your case, the nasal mist may be the best option for your son. Like the injection, the mist does not cause the flu, but side effects can occur in the initial few days after receiving the vaccination. Your son might experience a runny or stuffy nose, a mild fever, or a headache.

It can be scary for any child to visit a health care provider, particularly if he or she thinks there will be something painful involved. Be honest with your child that an appointment will include a shot. Do your best to explain what will happen in advance so he knows what to expect.

You also may want to prepare your son for any changes that he could see during the vaccination visit. Safety is a priority for your health care provider, so there may be significant changes to spaces and processes, including temperature screening at entrances, masking requirements and limiting the number of people in the building. Take time to explain to your son that these changes are made to create safe environments for him and all in-person visitors, just like the vaccination is meant to protect him from illness.