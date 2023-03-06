DECATUR — Medical providers in Decatur are working to ensure OB-GYN services are available across the community, but options for pregnant patients and new parents are in short supply after HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital announced plans to discontinue these services.

In January, St. Mary's applied for permission from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to discontinue health services including obstetrics, advanced inpatient rehabilitation, newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services. The review board is scheduled to consider St. Mary's plans at its regular meeting in May, St. Mary's leaders said.

In a statement Thursday, hospital leaders said since announcing these plans, St. Mary's has been working closely with other care providers throughout the community including Crossing Healthcare, Heritage Behavioral Health Center and Decatur Memorial Hospital to help patients affected by these changes to transition service providers to meet their needs.

Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare, said leaders at St. Mary's including President and CEO Theresa Rutherford have been in communication with Crossing and spoke with Crossing leaders ahead of the initial announcement so they were aware of the changes.

"My initial reaction was really disappointment for the community, for HSHS St. Mary's, for the staff there and for the patients," Andricks said. "Certainly when you learn that services are going to be reduced, that will have an impact on so many people."

Crossing Healthcare currently has a physician contracted from St. Mary's for OB-GYN services, but Andricks said it's unclear how long that physician will be contracted to Crossing.

Physicians and other health care workers at St. Mary's who could be affected by the changes in service were notified of St. Mary's plans, and the hospital is "exploring opportunities to transition them to other roles," according to the statement from the hospital.

"St. Mary’s Hospital sincerely hopes to retain these compassionate and caring professionals within HSHS," the news release said. "If these service discontinuation requests are approved by the state, impacted patients will be directly notified in coming months."

To prepare for the discontinuation at St. Mary's, Andricks said Crossing Healthcare is working with Decatur Memorial Hospital to ensure OB-GYN services, including pre- and postnatal care and other health care needs, will still be provided regardless of whether patients use Medicaid or private insurance.

"I can assure that our entire team is very committed along with Decatur Memorial Hospital in making sure that we maintain the health care services necessary to serve women in the community, and, if necessary, we recruit more of those caregivers to the community to make sure that we have what this community needs," Andricks said.

There were at least 89 obstetric unit closures in rural hospitals across the country from 2015 till 2019. By 2020, about half of rural community hospitals did not provide obstetrics care, according to the American Hospital Association.

In 2022, Crossing Healthcare served 1,200 women patients from across Macon County, and of those, 500 were prenatal patients. This accounted for 5,000 women's health appointments, of which 3,326 were for prenatal services.

Other local agencies, including New Life Pregnancy Center, are working to help pregnant patients and new parents find the care they need, but they have already started to notice the effects of St. Mary’s closing OBGYN services.

Beth Ellingson, nurse manager at New Life, said pregnant patients, especially those who use Medicaid, now have fewer options in town for their obstetrics provider, leading some to find care in Springfield.

“It’s definitely already impacting our early gestation moms. … I hear it regularly,” she said. Those patients are having difficulty getting in for their first prenatal appointment, and “our fear is that they won’t be able to get those labs done and the things that need to be done in that first trimester.”

New Life helps to connect new parents and pregnant patients with services through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant and Children (WIC) and to make referrals to begin the Medicaid process, Ellingson said.

“If a person is already on Medicaid, typically prenatal visits are not covered unless proof of pregnancy has been established,” she said.

New Life helps with that process to ensure patients’ first prenatal visits are covered.

The center also offers parenting classes and lactation support, said Ellingson, who is a certified lactation consultant.

She said other private medical providers in town offer care for pregnant patients who use Medicaid but not necessarily obstetrics services. That can include monitoring throughout the pregnancy, delivery babies and caring for parents and babies after birth.

"Throughout all of this, all of the health care providers have been working closely together and communicating," Andricks said. "Everyone has the same goal in mind and that is to make sure that we continue to provide high quality care and meet the needs of everyone in the community."

Other patient services at St. Mary’s Hospital are available for other medical needs. A list of these services can be found at hshs.org/StMarysDecatur/Services.

Federally qualified health centers can be found online at findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov.

