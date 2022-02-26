 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reditus Labs: Omicron subvariant confirmed in Central Illinois

PEKIN — A Central Illinois testing facility confirmed Friday the presence of the omicron subvariant BA.2 in the region.

A press release from Reditus Laboratories said two cases of the omicron BA.2 subvariant were caught Friday, Feb. 19, by the facility's NextSeq sequencing technology. The statement said both BA.2 cases were Central Illinois residents.

The results were found in a sequence of 359 samples collected between Jan. 29 and Feb. 15 from mostly Illinois residents. Twelve samples were determined to be the delta lineage of COVID and 347 were the omicron lineage, with 345 of those having the BA.1 strain.

The laboratory stated in the release that the newer BA.2 subvariant is more contagious than the BA.1 strain, which continues to be the most prominent omicron sublineage, per the World Health Organization.

"BA.2 is spreading, even as the omicron surge dissipates," the release said. "Experts have said that the subvariant is expected to slow the decrease in cases."

Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said it's amazing seeing how fast the virus continues to mutate.

Rossi said: “Hopefully, it will continue down this pathway of being less pathogenic, meaning individuals aren’t getting as sick and there will be fewer hospitalizations.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

