Reditus labs report 'substantial' increase in Delta variant cases

Appearing before a Senate committee in Washington, Dr. Anthony Fauci talked about what we know about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy — and why increased vaccine uptake is critical as the delta variant surges. (Credit: Reuters)

PEKIN — Reditus Laboratories announced Wednesday that it identified 64 additional cases of the B.1.617.2 variant — also known as the Indian double mutant variant or the Delta variant — during its July 16 sequencing run.

Reditus had reported one case in May and two in June, meaning it has now identified 67 cases of the Delta variant, CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said.

The samples were collected from June 4 through July 7. The 64 people were from throughout Illinois, including several from Central Illinois and, specifically, 18 from the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas, Rossi said.

Rossi called the increase “substantial.”

During the July 16 sequencing run at its Pekin lab, Reditus tested 364 randomly selected positive COVID-19 samples. The Delta variant represented 18% of those samples.

Among other variants identified were 154 cases of the B.1.1.7 or United Kingdom variant, representing 42% of the samples; and 107 cases of the P.1 or Brazilian variant, representing 29% of the samples. Small numbers of other variants also were identified.

Variants are of concern because they are potentially more contagious and may have potential resistance to the vaccines, according to Reditus. The Delta variant, first identified in India and confirmed in the United States in April, is believed to be more transmissible than previous strains of the virus.

