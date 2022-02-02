Reditus: Sequencing at Pekin lab shows omicron is Illinois' main COVID variant

“The interesting story here is, rapidly, omicron became almost 100% of all positive cases so quickly. The data does show that also is the case in our testing area,” he said, noting the majority of the cases identified during sequencing were from people throughout Illinois, all of which is collected by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.
Rossi said Tuesday of the virus specimens collected Jan. 11 and 12, 90 were sequenced. Of those, 88 were identified as the omicron variant and two were the delta variant.
Between Dec. 14 and 18, 96 randomly selected positive specimens were sequenced: 94 identified as omicron and two as delta.
However, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, all 188 randomly selected specimens that were sequenced were identified as the delta variant of COVID-19.
Rossi said his goal in sharing sequencing information is to keep the public aware of the spreading variants. The lab will conduct another sequencing in the next few days; that data will be shared “if there is anything interesting or alarming to report.”
Reditus also shared sequencing data with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and GISAID, a global initiative based in Germany that provides access to genomic data of influenza viruses and COVID-19.
