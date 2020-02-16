Safe Passage: How Central Illinois law enforcement agencies are offering a path to help with addiction.

Addicts might approach police officers asking for help. “(In the past), the only response that the officers could give was, ‘The only way I can help you is if I arrest you,’” Paisley said. “Which is a terrible answer.”

Now, those facing drug addiction in participating areas can come into the police station and get help immediately, Paisley said. Christian County judges and officers have already witnessed the positive effects of the program. Paisley said the majority of the cases he hears are somehow connected to drug abuse.

He often presides over juvenile abuse cases. “A large percentage of those cases are neglect involving parents that are addicted to drugs,” he said. “They may not have been arrested but they got their kids taken away.”

Paisley will suggest defendants contact Safe Passage to get help. “I’ll make the phone call for you,” he said.

Before Safe Passage was implemented, people facing addiction sometimes struggled to find a facility that could take them, and this turned out to be the biggest struggle for the new program once it was introduced.