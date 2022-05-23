 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sanitary District of Decatur wants your thoughts on sewers

DECATUR — Spare a thought for the Sanitary District of Decatur and you could find yourself the lucky winner of a high-efficiency toilet, installed.

Such is the prize being dangled by the Sanitary District for those willing to sit down and spend 10 minutes (estimated) to complete a survey seeking to highlight what they know, and don’t know, about the city’s sewer system.

SDD Executive Director Kent Newton said the survey results will flush out areas where the district needs to focus its “educational efforts” to keep sewers “clean and in top working condition.”

Only one survey taker will get the prized toilet, however, and their name will be chosen at random. The cost of the toilet is being underwritten by the Decatur Building and Trades Council while the installation will be handled by UA Local 137.

You will find the survey awaiting you at sddcleanwater.org/survey. The winner of the toilet will be notified by email once the survey closes in early June.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

