Shipping delays force cancellation of vaccine clinics in McLean County

And despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement that counties may expand vaccine outreach next week to people 16 years and older with certain comorbidities, McKnight said the county "is not receiving enough doses of the vaccine at this time to allow the expansion of Phase 1B eligibility."

Those comorbidities include a weakened immune system, obesity, cancer and pregnancy, among others.

"That (expansion) includes an estimated 40,000-plus people in that group," she said. "Our goal remains the same: To vaccinate as many people as quickly and safely as possible, but the limited supply of vaccine creates a challenge. ... McLean County will begin scheduling appointments for those who need expanded Phase 1B eligibility only when we have made significant progress through Phase 1A and Phase 1B."

On Feb. 12, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties issued a similar statement, saying the tri-county area "will not move to vaccinate the 1B expansion group on Feb. 25 as announced by the governor because of expected reduced vaccine shipments."

"When we are confident in a consistent supply, the health department and other partners will announce appointments for those in the 1B expansion population," the statement read.