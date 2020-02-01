Some doctors see more people asking for flu shots after first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois

With only a half-dozen confirmed cases of respiratory coronavirus in the U.S., Chicago-area health officials joined other experts this week in warning people they should be much more concerned about the flu than the new virus.
At least 15 million people in the U.S. have contracted flu illnesses so far this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 180,000 people have been hospitalized, and more than 8,000 have died so far.
In Illinois alone, more than 1,300 lab tests have come back positive for influenza since the start of the season, and more than 400 patients have been admitted to intensive care units as of Jan. 25.
Earlier this month, a Chicago child died from the flu. This was the first case of pediatric flu death in Illinois for the season.
“Coronavirus is something very serious, but in this country, the flu is much more deadly,” said Dr. Sindhu Kurian Aderson, of Northwestern Medicine.
Since the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., including one in Illinois, some area doctors say they have seen a huge uptick in the number of patients asking for flu shots.
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Michael Fitzgerald, of DuPage Medical Center, says the coronavirus has brought greater awareness to the dangers of the flu. Now, he’s seeing people go out of their way to come into his office for a flu shot.
The flu shot will not protect you from coronavirus, but there are other precautions you can take to help prevent against any sort of respiratory virus.
Doctors have simple suggestions, such as washing your hands, wiping down surfaces someone has touched and covering your mouth when you cough.
Flu season begins in the fall, but doctors say it is not too late to get your flu shot. The vaccine is especially important for young children and the elderly. The CDC also recommends children under age 2 and adults over 65 get the pneumococcal vaccination.
Over the past couple of weeks, Aderson has seen lots of people come to her office concerned about the coronavirus: patients who have been traveling around China or even just traveling through O’Hare’s international terminal.
She works to reassure them unless they have been in Wuhan, their risk remains low, and the chances of getting the flu are much higher.