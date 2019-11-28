Springfield woman says e-cigarette use was nearly deadly

Over the past six years, Katie Johnson survived 10 overdoses in Springfield and managed to stay away from heroin for two years before e-cigarette use almost killed her last month.

Johnson, 26, a Springfield resident who attended Chatham Glenwood High School, was released from HSHS St. John's Hospital less than two weeks ago after spending 19 days in the hospital, most of the time in an intensive-care unit, for lung injury associated with e-cigarette use.

Surviving with the help of a lung-bypass machine, Johnson knows she is lucky to be alive.

Now she and her family want others to realize the potential dangers of vaping. They would prefer people avoid electronic cigarettes altogether, whether they vape tobacco or marijuana, until more is known about what one health official called an "emerging threat."

"I want people to know that this can happen, this does happen," Johnson said.

The lung condition that struck Johnson suddenly on Oct. 29 -- a day when she was going through in-hospital training through Capital Area Career Center to become a phlebotomist -- is known as EVALI. The acronym refers to e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury.