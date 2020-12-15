St. Mary's Hospital system CEO to retire

DECATUR — Mary Starmann-Harrison, president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes St. Mary's Hospital, has announced plans to retire in the second half of 2021.
Starmann-Harrison has led the system for almost 10 years. A national search will be held to find a successor.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve HSHS for the past decade,” said Starmann-Harrison.
During her time as president and CEO, HSHS has grown to 15 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. Among the additions were HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular experienced significant growth.
Support Local Journalism
Under Starmann-Harrison’s leadership, HSHS also created numerous partnerships and affiliations including the Decatur Ambulance Service, Springfield Clinic and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
"During her tenure as HSHS president and CEO, Mary has overseen the growth of HSHS with a clear vision of establishing a high-quality and integrated model of care for the communities we serve," said Bill Murray, chairperson of the HSHS Board of Directors. "Her authentic style of leadership and respect for those with whom she works have resulted in many new collaborative relationships, especially with our physician and nursing partners who care for our patients every day."
Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!