St. Mary's Hospital system CEO to retire

DECATUR — Mary Starmann-Harrison, president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes St. Mary's Hospital, has announced plans to retire in the second half of 2021.

Starmann-Harrison has led the system for almost 10 years. A national search will be held to find a successor.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve HSHS for the past decade,” said Starmann-Harrison.

During her time as president and CEO, HSHS has grown to 15 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. Among the additions were HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular experienced significant growth.

Under Starmann-Harrison’s leadership, HSHS also created numerous partnerships and affiliations including the Decatur Ambulance Service, Springfield Clinic and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.