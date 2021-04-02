 Skip to main content
Starting Monday, Decatur's Learn To Run turns walkers into runners
Starting Monday, Decatur's Learn To Run turns walkers into runners

Learn to Run 1

Runners participate during a Learn to Run training program at Nelson Park and Lake Decatur.

 Clay Jackson, Herald & Review

DECATUR — The free community program Learn To Run will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Nelson Park.

The 10-week program is designed to help participants become runners. Meetings are held from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 to 9:10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays in Decatur parks. Volunteers, tips and a weekly visit from an athletic trainer will be available throughout the journey.

To register, email organizers at learntorundecatur@gmail.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

