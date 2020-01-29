State fines Decatur nursing home $25,000; operator 'vigorously disputes' findings

In a report, the Illinois Department of Public Health said workers failed "to complete daily skin checks, monitor and treat a pressure injury, implement pressure relieving interventions, assess the risk of skin breakdown, and transcribe a physician’s order for wound treatment and monitoring into the resident’s medical record."

The Herald & Review contacted the local facility for reaction to the fine. Prairie Creek Village Administrator Caren Williams read a response from the corporate office of Generations Healthcare Network that said: "Prairie Creek Village takes pride in the services we provide our residents. The facility strives to provide compassionate, quality care to each of our residents that walks through our doors. The facility vigorously disputes the violation as written and has requested a hearing to contest the matter. We can not comment further on pending litigation."