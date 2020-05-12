State working to give Illinois hospitals cash infusions amid coronavirus struggles

Illinois hospitals will get $75 million in new money, and the state is hoping to send them another $250 million a year in Medicaid funding amid financial pressures related to the coronavirus.
It’s cash that could help hospitals, many of which have furloughed workers and made other cuts in recent weeks as they struggle with the costs of caring for COVID-19 patients, cancellations of elective surgeries, and seeing fewer non-virus patients.
The Illinois Health and Hospital Association has estimated that the state’s hospitals are losing $1.4 billion a month.
“It’s a considerable boost during this pandemic,” said association spokesman Danny Chun. “Hospitals have been suffering enormous revenue losses while also absorbing huge costs simultaneously.”
The $75 million in government money is meant to help hospitals continue to provide COVID-19 services in their communities, and started going out in April, according to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
And the state has asked the federal government for approval of a separate plan that would add nearly $250 million to the state’s hospital assessment program, through which hospitals receive much of their Medicaid money. Medicaid is a state and federally funded health insurance program that serves people with low incomes and disabilities, among others.
Under the assessment program, hospitals contribute money into a fund, which receives a federal match. The money is then redistributed to hospitals based on a complex formula.
State lawmakers would have to approve the plan, which came out of a bipartisan working group. Lawmakers are not currently scheduled to go back to Springfield due to the pandemic.
“Hospitals perform a central role in every community throughout our state,” said Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, in a news release. “The importance of hospitals has never been higher, so our support should be stronger, especially for hospitals relying more on state Medicaid resources for funding."
Tuesday updates: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.