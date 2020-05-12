State working to give Illinois hospitals cash infusions amid coronavirus struggles

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Illinois hospitals will get $75 million in new money, and the state is hoping to send them another $250 million a year in Medicaid funding amid financial pressures related to the coronavirus.

It’s cash that could help hospitals, many of which have furloughed workers and made other cuts in recent weeks as they struggle with the costs of caring for COVID-19 patients, cancellations of elective surgeries, and seeing fewer non-virus patients.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association has estimated that the state’s hospitals are losing $1.4 billion a month.

“It’s a considerable boost during this pandemic,” said association spokesman Danny Chun. “Hospitals have been suffering enormous revenue losses while also absorbing huge costs simultaneously.”

The $75 million in government money is meant to help hospitals continue to provide COVID-19 services in their communities, and started going out in April, according to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.