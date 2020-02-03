Study: Mixing chlorine and drinking water can be toxic

Chlorine is the most commonly used chemical to disinfect water supplies and has been used as such since the early 1900s, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

A new study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, however, finds there are unintended and toxic byproducts produced through this process.

“There’s no doubt that chlorine is beneficial; chlorination has saved millions of lives worldwide from diseases such as typhoid and cholera since its arrival in the early 20th century,” wrote lead author Carsten Prasse, an assistant professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

“But that process of killing potentially fatal bacteria and viruses comes with unintended consequences. The discovery of these previously unknown, highly toxic byproducts, raises the question how much chlorination is really necessary.”

According to the study, when chlorine mixes with phenols — which are chemical compounds that occur naturally in the environment and are commonly found in drinking water — a “large number of byproducts” are created.

The problem, Prasse wrote, is that analytical chemistry methods can’t detect all of those byproducts, and some could cause long-term health problems.