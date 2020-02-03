Study: Zinc may not be the answer to shortening cold

There are many ways people attempt to fight colds, but a new study indicates that taking zinc lozenges may not help you get rid of them sooner.

A randomized trial published in BMJ Open showed that taking lozenges containing zinc acetate did not shorten colds, according to a news release from the University of Helsinki.

The double-blind trial saw the university’s professor Harri Hemilä, Ph.D. and his colleagues investigate the effect of zinc acetate lozenges on City of Helsinki, Finland employees. Participants were told to slowly dissolve six lozenges in their mouth each day. In total, they took 78 mg/day of zinc over five days. Participants were told to begin treatment as soon as cold symptoms began in an effort to minimize the delay between getting a cold and starting the treatment.

The common cold infected 88 participants, who then started to use the lozenges. In the five-day treatment period, no difference was found in the rate of recovery between the zinc and placebo groups. An unexpected finding occurred when participants in the zinc group had a slower recovery time than those in the placebo group.

