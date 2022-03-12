 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take-home colorectal screening kits to be distributed in Decatur

DECATUR — In recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, free colorectal cancer take-home screening kits will be available starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 17, inside the Memorial Cancer Care Center at Decatur Memorial Hospital, 210 W. McKinley St.

A short consent form will be required to receive a screening kit, which will be available while supplies last.

Take-home colorectal cancer screening kits are recommended for individuals 45 years old and older, people who have a history of colorectal polyps or inflammatory bowel disease, a diet high in processed food or red meat, smokers and individuals who are obese or engage in heavy alcohol use.

Decatur Memorial Foundation awards $3.2 million grant to Richland Community College

The fecal immunochemical test is considered the standard for detection of blood in the stool, but the test does not replace a colonoscopy.

For more information about the kit distribution, call 217-876-4749.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

