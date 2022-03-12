Take-home colorectal screening kits to be distributed in Decatur

DECATUR — In recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, free colorectal cancer take-home screening kits will be available starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 17, inside the Memorial Cancer Care Center at Decatur Memorial Hospital, 210 W. McKinley St.

A short consent form will be required to receive a screening kit, which will be available while supplies last.

Take-home colorectal cancer screening kits are recommended for individuals 45 years old and older, people who have a history of colorectal polyps or inflammatory bowel disease, a diet high in processed food or red meat, smokers and individuals who are obese or engage in heavy alcohol use.

The fecal immunochemical test is considered the standard for detection of blood in the stool, but the test does not replace a colonoscopy.

For more information about the kit distribution, call 217-876-4749.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.