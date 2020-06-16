Taylorville nurse practitioner sees 'heartbreaking' losses on COVID-19 front line

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deana Stefko, a nurse practitioner who works in Taylorville, says there were heartbreaking times as she watched COVID-19 victims die while on a five-week deployment to New York and New Jersey as an Air Force reservist.

Stefko, 36, a native of Rochester, New York, who is a member of the 914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron based at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, was called to the East Coast to help treat the surge of coronavirus patients there.

"The patients were very ill," she said. "To be in full PPE (personal protective equipment) for 12 hours and then to take care of extremely sick patients on ventilators and not have the family be at the bedside was hard. ... We were constantly on the phone with the families giving updates."

"Unfortunately, most patients who ended up on a ventilator just weren't making it."

During her deployment, Stefko split her time between the Javits Convention Center in New York, where a temporary field hospital was set up, and University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey.

The Javits Center was used mostly for patients recovering from COVID-19, though it contained some intensive care facilities. In New Jersey, Stefko dealt with many critically ill patients.