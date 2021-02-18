 Skip to main content
Tell us about the best nurses in the Decatur area
SALUTE TO NURSES
SALUTE TO NURSES

Tell us about the best nurses in the Decatur area

DECATUR — Their impact has never been more important.

They are nurses, and COVID-19 has underscored again and again the crucial and inspiring role they play.

After a year of challenges that have tested so many, they deserve our gratitude and appreciation now more than ever.

The Herald & Review this spring will honor nurses from across the health care field in our contest and special section, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.”

A panel of judges will pick nine honorees, with the public picking a “People’s Choice.” Nominations can come from co-workers, doctors, family members or anyone touched by these professionals. We’re looking for nurses who go above and beyond to make an impact through selfless care and compassion.

If you know someone deserving of recognition, visit herald-review.com/contests to submit your nomination starting Wednesday. 

And if you own or manage your business, we have several opportunities where you will not only thank our nurses, but also help promote the field of nursing and the understanding of the valuable role nurses play. Nurses and their families are your neighbors, friends and customers.

“Over the years, nurses have been on the frontlines, battling epidemics and pandemics,” said Dan Adams, president and director of local sales and marketing for the Central Illinois Publishing Group, which includes the Herald & Review. “The COVID-19 pandemic is no different, with nurses pulling extra shifts, fighting exhaustion and putting themselves at risk to care for others. That is why I am excited about this initiative, as it acknowledges and celebrates the value that nurses bring, their ever-evolving and ever-expanding role in the health care system.”

Look for "Nurses: The Heart of Health Care" on May 8. 

