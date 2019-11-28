The pot doctor will see you now. More Illinois primary care physicians embrace medical marijuana as weed use is about to take off.

Some have criticized doctors who certify large numbers of patients for medical marijuana -- worrying that, for some, it may be little more than a money-making vehicle.

The state health department has sent requests for patient records to some doctors who have submitted suspicious physician certifications, spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said. The department has referred one doctor to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation for inappropriately certifying patients, she said.

Khare said he’s never had a problem with the state. He said he fills a need for patients with valid medical problems.

“We’ve gotten a lot of patients who, lo and behold, use cannabis medically but because it was illegal (federally), they didn’t feel like they could tell their doctor,” Khare said. “People love it that they can come up to our doctors and say, ‘Hey, we use cannabis, can you help me with it?’”

Khare’s Lincoln Park office has an eastern feel to it, with small decorative elephants lining shelves and Indian artwork hanging from walls. The decorations reflect the practice’s focus on wellness, rather than just traditional western medicine, Khare said.