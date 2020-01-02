2020: The year to ditch diet culture

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Perhaps the unintentional reigning queen of this empowerment movement is Lizzo, the self-described “fat bitch” who was just named Time magazine’s entertainer of the year. Lizzo’s unapologetic message of confidence, independence and self-love has inspired a legion of fans.

One of those fans is 12-year-old Taylor Freeman, who said in fifth grade, other students at her school created an unauthorized online poll that ranked Freeman as one of the fattest kids in class. The cruelty of the students hurt Freeman’s feelings at the time, but not for long. In sixth grade, Freeman started to see Lizzo and other larger-bodied people in the media and on stage and it opened her mind to new possibilities. One highlight of her life so far was having Lizzo point to her at the 2019 Capitol Hill Block Party and say that Freeman reminded her of herself when she was a child.

The singer made a big impression. “I realized it doesn’t really matter,” Freeman said. “Being fat doesn’t stop you from doing anything. (Lizzo) has sold out shows, a lot of people love her and she’s also fat. We’re all human beings. And when it comes down to it, you can’t discriminate against other people just because they look a different way … and even if you try to tear them down, it only matters how you feel about yourself.”