Think COVID variants aren't in Central Illinois? A Pekin lab says they're here and spreading

Reditus Laboratories in Pekin recently tested 321 randomly selected positive COVID-19 samples that were collected between March 1 and March 30. According to Reditus Chief Executive Officer Dr. Aaron Rossi, analysis of the data revealed several variants that are spreading in central Illinois.

"The variants are becoming much more prominent," Rossi said. "This is causing growing concern of experts and we need to identify the variants and make sure the public is aware."

There were 124 samples that were of B.1.1.7 lineage, better known as the UK (United Kingdom) Variant; two were the South African (B.1.3.5.1) variant; 14 were the Santa Clara (B.1.4.2.7/4.2.9) variant and 16 were the Brazil (P.1) variant. The latter is believed to be the most concerning of all identified variants because of its resistance of vaccines and high levels of transmissibility. An undisclosed number of samples showing the Brazil variant were from central Illinois patients, including Peoria, Pekin, Morton and Bloomington. of the samples.

Reditus tests nasal samples collected throughout the country for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.