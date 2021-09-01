Three upcoming opportunities to donate blood in Decatur

DECATUR — Those wanting to give blood to help offset an ongoing shortage have three upcoming opportunities in Decatur.

Dove Inc.-RSVP is hosting a community blood drive at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Decatur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. To make an appointment, call Charlie Gillaspie at 217-428 6616 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71269 to locate the drive.

Decatur Memorial Hospital will be hosting a blood drive at the Decatur Donor Center, 151 W. Main St., from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

To make an appointment, call 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org.

Masks and appointments are required. All donors will receive a voucher for either a lightweight athletic pullover or a $10 gift card Donors must be 17 years of age and older and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0