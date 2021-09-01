Three upcoming opportunities to donate blood in Decatur

DECATUR — Those wanting to give blood to help offset an ongoing shortage have three upcoming opportunities in Decatur.
Dove Inc.-RSVP is hosting a community blood drive at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Decatur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. To make an appointment, call Charlie Gillaspie at 217-428 6616 or visit
www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71269 to locate the drive.
Decatur Memorial Hospital will be hosting a blood drive at the Decatur Donor Center, 151 W. Main St., from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
To make an appointment, call 800-747-5401 or visit
www.bloodcenter.org.
Masks and appointments are required. All donors will receive a voucher for either a lightweight athletic pullover or a $10 gift card Donors must be 17 years of age and older and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
19 photos of Decatur celebrating Labor Day
55 Chevy
1986: 100% union-made
H&R File Photo
1919 Labor Day parade
1919: A Rembrandt Studios image of the 1919 Labor Day parade, in the 300 block of N. Main St., downtown Decatur.
H&R File Photo
A signed duty
1989: Tom Grimes II, member of Laborers' Local 159, finishes decorating his union's parade entry in the Decatur Labor Day Parade Monday.
H&R File Photo
Carpenters Local 742
1980: Members of Carpenters Local 742 march with a canine mascot.
H&R File Photo
Dewitt Celebrates
1987: An estimated 100 people turned out Monday in Dewitt for the 9 a.m. parade that kicked off Labor Day activities in that community.
H&R File Photo
Firefighters march
1979: In the parade were marching firefighters.
H&R File Photo
Fruits of labor
1981: Heavy equipment such as these Caterpillar vehicles were driven in the parade.
H&R File Photo
Heavy equipment
1978: Heavy equipment was on display at the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly Labor Day parade through downtown Decatur.
H&R File Photo
It's their day
1991: Members of the Electrical Workers union were among many labor unions who took time out of their holiday to march down Franklin Street in Decatur Monday morning.
H&R File Photo
Labor Day parade
1970: The winning float entry in the Labor Day parade was this on built by AIW Local 728, employees of Wagner Castings Co. Many people came to watch the colorful activity and it was described by some as the best and biggest Decatur has seen in some time.
H&R File Photo
Labor Day parade queen
1992: Labor Day parade queen Chris Oglesby, 16, tries to keep from sliding off a Cadillac, as her mother, Valerie Centola, remembers her similar experience, 20 years ago in Decatur.
H&R File Photos
Made in America
1986: Made in America
H&R File Photo
Mayor Rupp and Senator McCarthy
1968: Mayor James H. Rupp, left, and Sen. Robert McCarthy, D-Decatur, carry the parade banner.
H&R File Photo
Parade marshal
1979: Parade marshal Monkota Karnes.
H&R File Photo
Tug-of-war
1993: Gary Lamb, right, lead puller for the Solidarity Team, had to work hard Monday during the tug-of-war competition at the Allied Industrial Workers Hall in Decatur. Lamb's team and other local unions were unsuccessful in unseating AIW Local 838, which repeated as champion in the event at the Women of "Men in Labor" Labor Day celebration. Some of the activities featured at the second annual picnic included pony rides, a kiddie tractor pull, live music, a dunk tank, three-on-three basketball, food and a raffle.
H&R File Photo
Union members march
1986: Union members marched Monday in Decatur's annual Labor Day parade.
H&R File Photo
1941 Labor Day parade
1978: Decatur's 1941 Labor Day parade had more than 2,000 participants from 45 labor unions and drew a crowd of several thousand spectators.
H&R File Photo
Ladies Garment Workers
1965: Ladies Garment Workers union strutted their stuff in Labor Day parade 30 years ago.
H&R File Photo
The Decatur Labor Day parade
1987: Members of Carpenters Union Local 742 were out in force for Monday's Labor Day parade in downtown Decatur.
H&R File Photo
